UPPER KEYS
Biggest Loser challenge returns
The Florida Department of Health has announced the Upper Keys Biggest Loser Challenge, which runs from Friday, Feb. 24, to April 21.
Registration is $30 a person, and all proceeds collected from this challenge will go to the top three male and female winners in separate categories.
Prizes and money will be awarded by Bayshore Financial Services, PLC. ...
