Palm City man charged with sexual battery
KEY LARGO — A 25-year-old mainland man was arrested Thursday in Miami-Dade County on a warrant out of Monroe County for sexual battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Rankin of Palm City was charged with sexual battery.
The incident took place Feb. 19 in the early morning hours at Point of View RV Park at Mile Marker 99...
