Florida Keys News
Right-wing provocateur visits Key West
The controversial British speaker, journalist and Internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos is in Key West this week following a week of sensational headlines involving the former Breitbart News editor.
He posted on his Facebook page Thursday: “In Key West for the weekend, with the love of my life. Resting and recharging. Back to work Monday.” The post contains a pict...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.