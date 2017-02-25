Florida Keys News
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Right-wing provocateur visits Key West
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The controversial British speaker, journalist and Internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos is in Key West this week following a week of sensational headlines involving the former Breitbart News editor. 

He posted on his Facebook page Thursday: “In Key West for the weekend, with the love of my life. Resting and recharging. Back to work Monday.” The post contains a pict...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Cops: Expect weekend gridlock
Saturday, February 25, 2017
TV seller to pay developer back
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Floating billboard resurfaces aboard a boat
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Fire alarm pulled at meeting
Friday, February 24, 2017
Body found at Islamorada resort
Friday, February 24, 2017
City covers a host of topics
Friday, February 24, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Board gives violators 10 more licenses
Saturday, February 25, 2017 -
Teens to be prosecuted as adults
Friday, February 24, 2017 -
City approves SOS lease for kitchen
Thursday, February 23, 2017 -
Director: No prisoners at Key Largo facility
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 -
Three students arrested in robbery
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 -
City to consider another $1-a-year lease
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 -