Saturday, February 25, 2017
Lady Conchs come home, top ThunderWolves
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

In its home opener Friday night at The Back Yard, the Key West High School softball team treated its fans to a 7-5 win over Oxbridge Academy in the first of two weekend games against the West Palm Beach school.

Senior pitcher Kendell Snow shut out the ThunderWolves for four innings, but she let in four runs in the top of the fifth on three hits and an error. After that, the Key Wes...

