Paul Pen’s second novel, “The Light Of The Fireflies” was originally issued in 2013 to wide acclaim in Spanish. Pen is an accomplished writer who won Spain’s Gonzo Prize for author of the year. The book was originally translated into German and Italian and has recently been translated into English by Simon Bruni. It will certainly go down on my short list as being one of the distressing and unsettling novels I have read this year. What begins as a tragic story of a family whose main goal is to stay together, took a sinister turn that left me rigid with suspense and disbelief.

The narrator and protagonist is a nameless ten-year-old boy who has spent his entire life in the dark basement in which he was born. He has only seen the outside world in picture books. The only people he has ever been around are the people in his nameless family. As he grows up, he learns that these people have all been grotesquely disfigured by a fire which occurred during his mother’s pregnancy. His sister’s features are so distorted that she must wear a mask. His grandmother was blinded by her injuries. His brother has developmental disabilities which have made him into a clumsy, child-like beast. His parents’ faces and bodies are scared and twisted. When he touches them since he has no point of reference, the boy never imagines that his loved ones are abnormal in any way.

The boy’s family has told him over and over that the outside world is a cruel, dangerous place and that everything he needs is in their basement home. There is a door at the top of the stairs, but no one is allowed to use it. When he asks about the door, his father dares him to go through it, but the boy decides that it is more important for the family to remain together. Thus he grows up in the basement fascinated by the one beam of light which leaks in from the ceiling and the footsteps he hears on the floorboards above. His parents tell him he is hearing the “cricket man” who he must avoid at all costs since the “cricket man” eats bad little boys. Though he is confined to this small array of underground rooms, the boy still manages to establish routines, play games, read about insects and cultivate a fascination with the natural world he has never and may never see. Other than his immediate family, his only companions are a potted cactus and his jar of fireflies.

However, one day the boy’s world is rocked by an unexpected event, and he begins to wonder if his parents have been misleading him. He witnesses his sister giving birth. Who is the father of this child, and who does he really hear walk above him in the night? Why must his family stay in their subterranean prison away from sunlight and fresh air?

Pen does not shy away from the harrowing things this family is capable of, nor does he diminish their humanity by making them one-dimensional monsters. Pen is both graphic and descriptive. The reader can almost smell the mother’s carrot soup as it cooks on the stove and pick up the scent of the grandmother’s chalky talcum powder. The reader can also visualize the slants and curves of the drab, claustrophobia-inducing basement. The description of how the mother’s disfigured nose whistles when she breathes is absolutely creepy. You can almost feel the disgusting mounds of scar tissue and hair on the bodies of the family members when the boy lovingly reaches out and strokes them. Even though I’m not so sure I want this book to find a permanent resting place in my mind, I think it will probably stick with me awhile.

Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.