Mandy Miles' - "Tan Lines"

Questionable collectibles

How many nearly empty bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash or shaving cream are on your shower shelf, lining your tub ledge or perched precariously upside down on a window sill? And if you’re anything like me, at least one of them has an inch or so of cloudy, sudsy water in the bottom, resulting from an attempt to “stretch” our supply of shampoo or conditioner.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...