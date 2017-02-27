Florida Keys News
Monday, February 27, 2017
March is busy month at Boca Chica Field
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The recent, unusually quiet time overhead Boca Chica Field is about to change as a litany of squadrons and aircraft are descending on Naval Air Station Key West for the month of March. 

“We’ve been having a great and busy training season here at Naval Air Station Key West,” said NAS Key West commanding officer Capt. Bobby Baker. “March will continue to...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
County seeks more information on dredging
Monday, February 27, 2017
Man to face 30 years in shotgun case
Monday, February 27, 2017
Tire shop, art studio may become apartments and eatery
Sunday, February 26, 2017
County to vote on increasing heights
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Ward: Hospital is not off the hook
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Cops: Expect weekend gridlock
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County to purchase seafood property
Monday, February 27, 2017 -
Sheriff seeks answers on Wisteria Island
Sunday, February 26, 2017 -
Board gives violators 10 more licenses
Saturday, February 25, 2017 -
Teens to be prosecuted as adults
Friday, February 24, 2017 -
City approves SOS lease for kitchen
Thursday, February 23, 2017 -
Director: No prisoners at Key Largo facility
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 -