Monday, February 27, 2017
Key West U12 girls capture first at Weston Cup
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
The Southernmost Soccer Club U12 girls’ brought home the first place trophy for their division last weekend at the Weston Cup in Broward County.

The young Conchs dominated the competition with a 4-0 record over the three-day event.

Coach Mike Hartley Jr. said, “The girls played great. They could have given up in that first game. It just shows how physicall...

