Four clerks cited for underage alcohol sales
UPPER KEYS — Four convenience store clerks were cited for selling alcohol to a minor during a recent undercover Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Seventeen businesses, including restaurants, convenience stores and bars, were investigated.
The four clerks who sold the alcohol were issued notices to appear before a Monroe County judge. The...
