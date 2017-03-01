Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
State nixes complaint against developer
The State Attorney’s Office has ruled that developer Pritam Singh did not perjure himself when speaking about the number of units he is entitled to at his Ocean’s Edge resort on Stock Island.
The publishers of the online weekly Blue Paper filed a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office last month claiming Singh lied to the Monroe County Planning...
