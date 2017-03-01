Officials mum on workers' deaths

KEY LARGO — Six weeks after the deaths of three D.N. Higgins contractors working on a Monroe County roadway and drainage project, investigations are ongoing and officials are tight-lipped.

A detective with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as well as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are still looking into the Jan. 16 incident.

Robert Wilson, 24, from Sugarloaf Key, Louis O’Keefe, 49, from Little Torch Key and Elway Gray, 34, from Fort Lauderdale, all perished in a stormwater drain, overcome by toxic fumes. The mixture of hydrogen sulfide and methane gases knocked them unconscious almost immediately.

The family of Robert Wilson has retained attorney Marc Lyons to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the company. The Free Press’ attempts to contact a D.N. Higgins representative for comment have remained unsuccessful, both in Key West and Ann Harbor, Mich., where the company is headquartered.

“We continue to be disappointed and angered by the lack of official or unofficial response by Douglas N. Higgins regarding this tragedy,” Lyons said. “The families of those men who needlessly perished deserve better.”

Lyons faults the company for its apparent lack of safety precautions for workers entering a confined space where deadly gases might be present. He has launched a Facebook page devoted to the incident, “Investigating the Deaths of Three Key Largo Utility Workers.”

On that page, Crystal Lewis, Elway Gray’s sister, comes to the defense of D.N. Higgins.

“Mr. Higgins, along with his son and daughter, came from Michigan and gave their condolences in person at Elway’s funeral,” she wrote. “They paid for the funeral, the food, everything so the families wouldn’t have to worry about one more thing. Those families will be taken care of financially!”

She added, “Just know from the families’ eyes, D.N. Higgins has been nothing but supportive. They have all been retraining all of the crews with safety classes and CPR training. I pray that each family member can find peace and comfort over this tragic event.”

Sheldon Doshi, who works for D.N. Higgins and witnessed the deaths, also supports the company.

“They are a wonderful company and really nice people to work for,” he said.

U.S. Department of Labor spokesman Michael D’Aquino confirmed that OSHA is still investigating the three deaths but could not comment further. County Attorney Bob Schillinger said he would look into the status of the investigations and said nothing further regarding the deaths.

Listed on OSHA’s website are citations issued to D.N. Higgins in 2002, requiring the company to pay $1,875 and $281 in fines. The company was cited for failing to ensure that all appropriate protective measures were implemented and maintained during another confined space entry.

It further listed that a confined space entry program was not implemented, entry permits were not implemented by a qualified person, atmospheric testing was not performed, a rescue plan was not implemented, rescue services were not available in a timely manner and rescue equipment was not available at the site.

The status of the county’s Lake Surprise Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project is unclear. Because of the ongoing investigation, officials declined to comment about when or whether work is to resume in the area, specifically on Long Key Road.

The county contracted D.N. Higgins in the amount of $2,664,800 to perform the work. Residents of Long Key Road said the road has been under construction for more than a year.

