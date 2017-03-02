Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, March 2, 2017
City fires planning director
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

Key West Planning Director Thaddeus Cohen has been fired after holding the position for two years.

Ineffective day-to-day management of the department and a lack of customer service were cited by City Manager Jim Scholl as reasons for Cohen’s termination.

“There’s just been a lack of support for the day-to-day operations,” Scholl said. “W...

