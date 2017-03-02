Florida Keys News
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Hurricanes have lackluster performance against Pats
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

It was not their best work since an improvement in play, but the Coral Shores High School boys’ lacrosse team took care of business at home on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-3 win over District 32 opponent Florida Christian.

In their last game on Feb. 22, Coral Shores thumped the Patriots, 13-2.

Hurricanes’ assistant Ccoach Chris Carrow said they were expect...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
