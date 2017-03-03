Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, March 3, 2017
Settlement reached for 616 Eaton St. property
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

After more than a year and a half and numerous legal proceedings, the neighborhood battle over renovation plans at 616 Eaton St. has been resolved amicably.

Homeowners Mark and Kristina Serbinski will sell back the property to former owners Stan and Dana Day (under their company, Far Niente LLC) this month as part of a settlement agreement, according to a press release issued Thurs...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Bicyclist in stable condition
Friday, March 3, 2017
Man found dead on Lower Matecumbe Key
Friday, March 3, 2017
Samuel's House offers financial help to community
Friday, March 3, 2017
N.C. man officially charged with hate crime
Friday, March 3, 2017
County may hire firm to track illegal rentals
Thursday, March 2, 2017
City fires planning director
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County leaders meet with lawmakers
Friday, March 3, 2017 -
Police: Man arrested for hate crime
Thursday, March 2, 2017 -
State formally charges teens
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 -
No mention of storage plan at Glades chat
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 -
School board takes input on start times
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 -
County to purchase seafood property
Monday, February 27, 2017 -