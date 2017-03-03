Police: Masturbating burglar arrested
KEY WEST — A 26-year-old man accused of sneaking into a woman’s bedroom and masturbating inches from her sleeping face was arrested early Thursday morning, according to police.
Ryan James Whalen of the 3900 block of North Roosevelt Boulevard was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and felony burglary.
Police were called to a home on the...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.