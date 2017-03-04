Citizen's Voice
“Not all artists are Bohemians. Not all Bohemians are artists. Either way, there’s really nothing about Key West that’s bohemian.”
“Shout out to the MARC House Plant Store for saving my distressed and struggling Ice Cream mango tree, which is now blooming profusely and I expect a record crop. Thanks for recommending the potash. It was a miracle. You ar...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.