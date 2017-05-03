Artist builds lighthouse for Whale Harbor

ISLAMORADA — Longtime residents will recognize the return of a familiar site as they pass by the Whale Harbor complex on Upper Matecumbe Key. Although with a completely new look, a roadside lighthouse was recently put back up at the mile marker 83.4 property.

Last week, local sculptor Larry Herlth, known as “Lighthouse Larry,” was putting some finishing touches on it.

“Even though the old one was somewhat of an ugly site, it was a given you’d see that crossing the Whale Harbor Bridge,” Herlth told the Free Press. “Hopefully, this brings at least a little piece of that back.”

The new lighthouse replaces a previous stone one that fronted the property and dated back to the late 1950s, according to local historian Barbara Edgar. The old lighthouse, which served as the entrance to the Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet, was razed roughly three years ago following a fire that gutted and shut down the buffet and adjoining Braza Lena steakhouse. Many were upset to see the original go.

“I lived here all my life and grew up with it,” Herlth, 57, said. “I’m glad it’s back.”

“It’s something the community really wanted back,” added Whale Harbor complex owner Howard Brody.

“I have to appreciate that it was at least memorialized in some fashion,” Islamorada Councilman Mike Forster said of the old lighthouse. “He didn’t even have to do that.”

The new ornamental lighthouse, which stands separate from the rebuilt buffet restaurant, is about 9 feet around at its base and stands 25 feet tall. It weighs over a ton, can withstand winds up to 200 mph and is painted a shiny red, white, blue and black. Herlth said he plans to eventually antique the look a bit. The lighthouse has three windows, a few portholes and is equipped with a Fresnel lens and four 60-watt LED bulbs.

“It’s going to be extremely bright,” Herlth said.

Northeastern visitors or transplants may recognize the similarities of the new structure to a longstanding iconic lighthouse in Massachusetts. It’s modeled after Cape Cod’s Nauset Beach Light, which is also the logo for Cape Cod Potato Chips. The only difference in the two is the size, of course, and the color of the door. Islamorada’s replica has a blue one while Cape Cod’s is green.

This local lighthouse initially was being designed for a group commissioning it as a memorial for the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims in Connecticut. That project was put on hold three years ago, according to Herlth, and never took back off. So when Brody contacted him about putting back up a lighthouse at Whale Harbor, he knew this one would work.

While now in Islamorada, the lighthouse will still remember the Sandy Hook victims in a small way. Herlth has placed 26 aluminum stars, one for each student and teacher that was killed, inside the top of the lighthouse. Each has a name written on it.

Herlth was commissioned for the Whale Harbor piece because of his lengthy expertise in handcrafting small-scale lighthouses, according to Brody. He constructs them in the backyard of his Plantation Key home and then transports them in two pieces on a flatbed to their destination. He estimates he’s built more than 50 of them, which includes the miniature replicas of Sombrero Reef Light that serve as welcome signs for drivers entering Marathon.

This month, Herlth said a ceremonial lighting will be held for the new Islamorada lighthouse. Capt. Skip Bradeen, who charters out of Whale Harbor Marina, will lead the event. He will be joined by local dignitaries and others. All are welcome to attend. A time and date has not yet been decided.

