Imagine yourself in a humid, dark jungle on the Malayan peninsula. You are hacking through the jungle with a machete when, to your surprise, a brilliant red, jungle flower, flaming in the thick greenery, arrests your progress. You have discovered Ixora coccinea. Like any good scientist, you clip the woody stem and flower to take back to camp where you will draw it and try to propagate it.

Returning to Europe, you give the description to botanist Carl Linnaeus to identify. He names it after the Sanskrit word, isvara, which refers to the Hindu lord god Shiva, the creator and the destroyer. Little does he know that this jungle geranium will become the mainstay of tropical gardens for centuries to come.

Luscious Ixora has leathery, opposite, four-inch leaves with smooth edges. It is drought- and salt-tolerant. Growing 4 to 6 feet tall, it forms a dense, multi-branched, round shrub. Better yet, this sun-loving bush flowers year round with 5-inch clusters of tiny, four-petaled blooms. They are beloved of butterflies.

The dark purple drupes of fruit are also sought after by birds that appreciate the year-round fruiting. Hybrid growers have transformed the original red flower and produced myriads of colors for the plant. Now it can be purchased in white, pink, orange, yellow, salmon, rose and red. Not that Ixora needed more species, as its family currently numbers over 525.

In the winter, Ixora’s leaves sometime turn yellow. That is because its natural soil is acidic and the Florida Keys’ soil is alkaline. Putting some 4-8-8 fertilizer on it usually turns the leaves green again. It needs nitrogen, magnesium, manganese and ferrous oxide. Resist watering it in the winter months. Ixora is resistant to diseases and insects. It is commonly propagated by tip cuttings.

Ixora has a long history of folk medicinal uses. It can be administered as a tincture, poultice, decoction or dried. It was prominently used in Ayurvedic and Indian medicine practices. The leaves are used to cure everything from hiccups to nausea and boils. Those sexy, red flowers are used to treat hypertension, cramps and infections. The roots treat diarrhea and dysentery.

Aside from folk medicine uses, pharmacology is running laboratory rat tests on a number of its components. No tests on humans are yet reported, but the rat and mice tests center on ixora’s anticancer qualities.

Two pleasant varieties are Nora Grant and Super King. Put them in a sunny spot and light a flame of the jungle year-round.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”