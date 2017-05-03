State officials: No Zika found in mosquito samples so far

FLORIDA — State agriculture officials say no mosquitoes in Florida have tested positive for the Zika virus so far this year.

According to a statement from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, nearly 90,000 individual mosquitoes have been tested for the virus linked to severe birth defects. None of the mosquitoes from more than 6,500 samples have tested positive for the presence of Zika so far in 2017.

Agriculture officials recently hosted workshops around the state for local officials to discuss mosquito surveillance and control measures. Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam said that as summer begins, it’s important that Florida communities have the resources they need for their Zika response efforts.

With more than 1,300 cases of the virus reported last year, no state has been harder hit by Zika than Florida.

In Washington, the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee last week approved legislation to bolster local mosquito-control efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The legislation would authorize an additional $100 million per year in grant funding to local mosquito-control efforts to eliminate the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the virus. It would also authorize additional funding for public health laboratories so they can better test for the virus.

