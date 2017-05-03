Commission should not approve hotel construction plans

On May 2, I would like to urge the City Commission not to approve Item 22 for a second extension for the Major Development Plan for construction of Two Ocean Inns where the Seashell Motel and Youth Hostel currently exists. This received HARC approval in October 2014 and was only valid for two years.

I would like to make two points.

1. The public’s intoleran...