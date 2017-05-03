Commission should not approve hotel construction plans
On May 2, I would like to urge the City Commission not to approve Item 22 for a second extension for the Major Development Plan for construction of Two Ocean Inns where the Seashell Motel and Youth Hostel currently exists. This received HARC approval in October 2014 and was only valid for two years.
I would like to make two points.
1. The public’s intoleran...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.