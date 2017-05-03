MONROE COUNTY

Remembering deputy killed in traffic accident 19 years ago in Tavernier

This week the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office remembers the death of Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Alexander, who was killed in the line of duty in a traffic accident May 3, 1998.

Deputy Alexander had just left roll call at the Plantation Key substation and was on the way to his duty station at the Ocean Reef Resort. He had pulled off of the highway and onto Val Jean Wa...