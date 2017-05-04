Florida Keys News
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Distance runners dominate Keys athletes
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

In all, 15 Keys high school athletes qualified for the Florida High School Track and Field State Championships, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the IMG Academy Stadium in Bradenton.

Key West is sending two Project Unified relay teams to the meet. 

In the girls’ 4x100, athletes Marissa Marchan and Charleslyn Martin will partner with Gabriela S...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Febles, Klepaski go yard in walk-off 23-21 victory
Thursday, May 4, 2017 -
0 comments
Hurricanes getting results, lacking depth
Thursday, May 4, 2017 -
0 comments
Lady Conchs blank Sabres for rematch with Gulliver
Thursday, May 4, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs, 'Fins confident, have solid pitching
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 -
0 comments
Snappers come back with 11 to overcome Gas House Gang
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 -
0 comments
Lions end Dolphins' season
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 -
0 comments