1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 a.m. and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.53, thermometer 83.5, wind east southeast 3, clouds 3. The Planter went out early this morning. Bought $5 worth of ice tickets. The steamer Jasper came in about 8 a.m. she is chartered by the U.S. Quartermaster Department and is commanded by J.P. Smith