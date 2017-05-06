Sports - Local

Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup SCHOONER CLASS
Vessel Boat Make Length Built Captain Time
America Scarano Boat Yard 105’ 2010 Heather Slivko-Bathurst 0:40:17
Jolly II Rover Marine 80’ 1994 Rhondi Opiele 0:57:35 Appledore II Bud Macintosh 86” 1978 Will Gordon 0:57:38 Spirit of Independence Custom Built 80’ 2005 Ricky Sands 0:58:...
