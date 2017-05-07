Putting their minds to winning

J.W. Cooke's - "Home Field Advantage"
Coach Ralph Henriquez said it was the pressure of the situation and a belief they could win that sparked the Key West High School baseball team’s streak to the District 16-5A championship on Friday night.
Voice of the Conchs Rick Lopez called it a blessing from the late No. 7 Jonathan Wells that the seven-game losing streak would come to an end in the semifinals that wa...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.