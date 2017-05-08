Florida Keys News
Monday, May 8, 2017
Property tax proposal going to a vote
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

A proposal to expand property tax exemptions will go before voters.

Two state bills to increase homestead exemptions for property tax from the current $50,000 to $75,000 a year has cleared both the state House of Representatives and Senate.

But in order for it to become law, voters must still approve it in a statewide election in 2018.

The law will provi...

