Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
When it comes to Key West, Bob Killen delivers
It’s taken 25 years, but Bob Killen has been to every house in Key West, or, every mailbox at least.
“I’ve delivered to every mailbox in town at least once,” said Killen, whose salt-and-pepper mustache tops a friendly smile that readily greets every mail customer on his daily “park and loop” route. Killen parks his mail truck in one spot and deli...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.