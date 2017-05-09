Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
When it comes to Key West, Bob Killen delivers
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
It’s taken 25 years, but Bob Killen has been to every house in Key West, or, every mailbox at least.

“I’ve delivered to every mailbox in town at least once,” said Killen, whose salt-and-pepper mustache tops a friendly smile that readily greets every mail customer on his daily “park and loop” route. Killen parks his mail truck in one spot and deli...

