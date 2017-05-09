KEY WEST

AIPP meeting canceled

The Art in Public Places meeting scheduled for Monday night was cancelled, according to the City of Key West.

No reason was given for the cancellation, according to the city's website.

The next meeting of the group is scheduled at 6 p.m.June 12.

For information, visit http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.

