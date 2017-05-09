1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 3 and rose at 4 and went to market. Walked on the beach and returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.46, thermometer 83, wind south 1, clouds 3. Write to Livingston to know why he does not send the Law magazine. Wrote a letter of recommendation for Philip H.W. Fontane and a letter of...

