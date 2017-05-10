Village rejects cutting drawbridge openings

ISLAMORADA — It was a small victory last week for big boat owners opposed to fewer openings of the drawbridge between Plantation and Windley keys.

At a meeting on May 4, the Village Council, by a split vote, shot down a proposal to request that the U.S. Coast Guard only open the Snake Creek Bridge every three hours during the day as opposed to its current one-hour increments.

The Coast Guard, which has a station next to the bridge, regulates the schedule for the state-operated structure.

Mayor Jim Mooney, Councilwoman Cheryl Meads and Councilman Mike Forster, who helped spearhead the idea of fewer daily openings, voted against doing so.

“If you want my vote, you show up like this,” Meads said to the large group opposing the change.

About 15 residents, many from the Venetian Shores neighborhood that sits catty-corner to the bridge, spoke against fewer openings, which included a belief that this was simply a move catering to tourists headed to Key West.

Others opposed to the idea made public note that, if done, it would severely hinder owners of sailboats and other large vessels who purchased property in Venetian Shores solely for quick and easy access to the Atlantic Ocean throughout the day.

“This is one of the top five dumbest ideas,” Venetian Shores resident Cheryl Culberson said.

No one in the audience spoke in favor of fewer openings.

The idea was to open the Snake Creek Bridge every three hours, if needed, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The rest of the time the bridge would be opened on-demand. It currently opens every hour when needed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then on-demand outside of that.

Despite the no vote, the issue is not dead. Staff was directed to obtain U.S. Coast Guard logs from the bridge tenders and return to the council with another recommendation. A suggestion of opening the bridge every two hours during the day was mentioned during the meeting, but that still drew opposition.

“Stay tuned,” Forster told the opposition. “It’s coming back.”

Also discussed at the May 4 meeting were two separate odor issues in Islamorada.

Councilman Chris Sante and Village Manager Seth Lawless both said they’ve received several calls over the last couple of weeks from residents complaining of foul smells near the Plantation Key Government Center, mile marker 88.7.

“We have not found the cause of this odor yet,” Lawless said.

He said a potential source might be a roughly 700-foot bed of dead sargassum seaweed that has washed ashore from the ocean, and not the sewer pumping station near the government center.

Lawless said the village has received some odor complaints near a north Plantation Key pumping station as well. This is due to a faulty air filtration system that needs replacement parts, he said. While it gets fixed, odor blockers have been placed there to protect abutting property owners from the smells.

Other items at the meeting included:

• Approval of a six-month code compliance amnesty program with regard to wastewater hookups. The program will provide monetary relief for residents who are not yet hooked up to the central sewer system and incurring fees because of it. Village Attorney Roget Bryan said staff would look into sending out notices to those that could benefit from the program.

• Appointment of Keys History & Discovery Center curator Brad Bertelli to the village’s Historic Preservation Commission. Bertelli was appointed by Meads and will serve a three-year term. He replaces Michael Bier, who vacated his position.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 1 at the Founders Park Community Room.

