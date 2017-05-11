Florida Keys News
Girl, 5, collects shoes to donate to needy
Georgia Howze has been on a mission for more than half her life — all five years of it.
Almost before she learned to walk, the bouncy preschooler with even bouncier blond curls learned that not all people have the same lifestyle she does. Lots of kids don’t have a closet full of shoes and clothing. They don’t get to decide every morning which shoes go with wh...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.