Florida Keys News
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Girl, 5, collects shoes to donate to needy
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

Georgia Howze has been on a mission for more than half her life — all five years of it.

Almost before she learned to walk, the bouncy preschooler with even bouncier blond curls learned that not all people have the same lifestyle she does. Lots of kids don’t have a closet full of shoes and clothing. They don’t get to decide every morning which shoes go with wh...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
County could raise taxes by 6 percent
Thursday, May 11, 2017
News
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Property tax proposal going to a vote in 2018
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Bug board gets $145K for Zika fight
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Lawyer: Man accused in violent shootout insane
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
This is only a drill
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Medical examiner besieged at meeting
Thursday, May 11, 2017 -
Village rejects cutting drawbridge openings
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 -
Officials to meet over embattled coroner
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 -
County wins environmental lawsuit
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 -
Bug board gets $145K for Zika fight
Monday, May 8, 2017 -
Oil drilling order alarms officials
Sunday, May 7, 2017 -