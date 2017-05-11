TAVERNIER
Weight challenge winners announced
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County recently announced the winners of the Biggest Loser and Healthiest Weight Florida Challenge that took place in Tavernier. The eight-week challenge launched on Feb. 24 and ended April 21.
In the female category, the winners were Susan Cross, who lost 8.95 percent of her baseline bodyweight and took first place, winning...
