BETSY S. DIETZ
1941 – 2017
Community advocate, event producer and not-for-profit champion Betsy S. Dietz died May 11 from complications of uterine cancer first diagnosed more than a decade ago. She was 75 years old.
Some dozen local charities benefited from Betsy’s energy, organizational skills and indefatigable charm. Betsy helped write the...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.