Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Arraignment set in fatal DUI crash
The 31-year-old Lower Keys woman charged with DUI manslaughter in a fatal April 8 crash that left one Delray Beach police officer dead and another critically hurt formally appeared in Monroe County on Friday and will face arraignment June 1 after being picked up initially by deputies in Broward County last week.
Lacy Marie Morris actually appeared in court via video on Thursd...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.