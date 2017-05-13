Florida Keys News
Saturday, May 13, 2017
Holcomb sparks Greyhounds to 13/15 title
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

It was the final week for the Key West Youth Lacrosse League and it ended with the Under 13/U15 boys championship Tuesday afternoon at the Truman Annex Field.

U13/U15 BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SEBAGO GREYHOUNDS 9,

MICHAELS RESTAURANT TERPS 4

Cooper Holcomb netted five goals, assisted on three and picked up seven ground balls to l...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews.
