Holcomb sparks Greyhounds to 13/15 title

It was the final week for the Key West Youth Lacrosse League and it ended with the Under 13/U15 boys championship Tuesday afternoon at the Truman Annex Field.

U13/U15 BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SEBAGO GREYHOUNDS 9,

MICHAELS RESTAURANT TERPS 4

Cooper Holcomb netted five goals, assisted on three and picked up seven ground balls to l...