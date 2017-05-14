Florida Keys Business Briefs
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting grant applications for innovative projects serving residents throughout the Florida Keys for projects in the areas of arts and culture.
The application deadline is Monday, May 15.
All applicants must be a 501 (c)(3) charitable nonprofit. Priority will be given to new projects and to those serving new...
