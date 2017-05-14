GEORGE COLBY
George Colby, 55, passed away on Jan. 20, 2017 in Berkeley Township, New Jersey.
He was born on June 3, 1961, to the late Richard and Isabel Colby.
George is a graduate of Key West High School. He enjoyed partying, dogs, cars and women (not necessarily in that order), and lived life with few regrets.
George is survived by his b...
