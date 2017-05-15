Homestead man arrested for drug sales
STOCK ISLAND — A Homestead man accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine in 2016 to an undercover operative was arrested on related warrants, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodney Atkinson, 41, faces two counts sale of cocaine, one count distribution of methamphetamine, two counts use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a f...
