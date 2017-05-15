Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, May 15, 2017
Three convicted in cocaine smuggling case
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A federal Key West jury found three Colombian men guilty Wednesday of smuggling just short of a ton of cocaine in a go-fast boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean. 

Henry Vazquez Valois, Diego Portocarrero Valencia and Luis Felipe Valencia all were convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel and conspiracy to do the same. The maximum punishment...

