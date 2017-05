Citizen's Voice

“There are quite a few things the city of Key West could do to reduce traffic. Make Duval a pedestrian-only street, and only allow deliveries at a specific time. Seeing large trucks in and around Duval at all times of the day indicates poor planning. Reduce the size of truck allowed in Key West. Seeing these 48- and 53-foot trucks trying to turn in city limits, running over and crushing c...