Florida Keys News
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Aviators safe after in-flight emergency
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Two Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aviators were briefly hospitalized as a precaution Monday morning after they showed signs of hypoxia in flight while training out of Naval Air Station Key West. 

The pilot and weapons systems officer — the latter being the aviator who sits behind the pilot in the two-seat aircraft — with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-122), also kno...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City to hear museum's rezoning request
Monday, May 15, 2017 -
County to vote on illegal rental posts
Sunday, May 14, 2017 -
State Senate denies FKCC name change
Saturday, May 13, 2017 -
County challenges waste-to-energy company
Friday, May 12, 2017 -
Medical examiner besieged at meeting
Thursday, May 11, 2017 -
Village rejects cutting drawbridge openings
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 -