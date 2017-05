Keys Auto Repair Jaibas rolled out 14 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 27-10 win over the Tommy Tiles/FKWT Roncos on Friday night as five hitters went 5-for-5 in Men’s Over-39 Softball League play.

Marty Gregurich and Jay Tola each plated six runs as Gregurich tripled twice and Tola doubled for the duo, who both went 5-for-5 at the plate. Bobby Lopez and Nick Hogen d...