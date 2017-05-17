Florida Keys News
City mulls plans to shore up beach
BY Jill Zima Borski Free Press Contributor
MARATHON — Coco Plum Beach has long provided a sandy stretch on the Atlantic Ocean popular with both sunbathers and nesting sea turtles. Erosion, however, is washing away the beach and altering the shoreline.
The Marathon City Council recently approved a plan to replenish the beach while seeking grant funding since solutions are costly.
The council last month
