Sheriff: Contractors' deaths accidental
BY Theresa Java Free Press Staff
KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has found no evidence to support criminal charges in the deaths of three county contractors who succumbed to toxic gases inside a stormwater drain on Jan. 16.
The department last week wrapped up an almost four-month investigation into the deadly Sexton Cove incident that claimed the lives of D.N. Higgins workers Elway...
