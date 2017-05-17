Florida Keys News
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Sheriff: Contractors' deaths accidental
BY Theresa Java Free Press Staff

KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has found no evidence to support criminal charges in the deaths of three county contractors who succumbed to toxic gases inside a stormwater drain on Jan. 16.

The department last week wrapped up an almost four-month investigation into the deadly Sexton Cove incident that claimed the lives of D.N. Higgins workers Elway...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
