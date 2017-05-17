Florida Keys Business
Solid stone crab season comes to an end
By Timothy O'Hara Free Press Staff
MONROE COUNTY — Stone crab season came to a close Monday night and commercial fishermen are reporting another solid season for both catch and price.
Stone crab fishermen had a banner season last year with about 3 million pounds of claws harvested statewide generating $33 million, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Last year had been the best s...
