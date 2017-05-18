Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
County moves ahead on waterfront purchase
The Monroe County Commission moved forward Wednesday with the purchase of the Gulf Seafood fishing docks on Stock Island in order to preserve commercial fishing there and protect a working waterfront.
The commission agreed on a business plan for the docks, which includes rental of boat slips and trap storage areas on the 8-acre waterfront lot, which can accommodate 30-plus boats. T...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.