1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and waled as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m., barometer 29.32, thermometer 83, wind west by south 4, clouds 4. Raining all yesterday forenoon. All the salt is melted. Got the music of the Musical World bound which I sent by Capt. Wilson. Cost $1.00 the cheapest work I...

