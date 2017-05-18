DOROTHY W. EDWARDS

Dorothy W. Edwards, 101, of Key West, Florida passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017, at The Palace of Kendall in Miami, Florida. She was born on Jan. 15, 1916 in Hallandale, Florida to the late Samuel and Martha Saunders Wells.

Mrs. Edwards founded and operated Kiddie Kollege Nursery School on the corner of Georgia and Olivia streets in Key West...