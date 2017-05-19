KEY WEST
National Safe Boating Week event Saturday
The Key West Sail and Power Squadron will host an Safe Boating Week open house on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as part of National Safe Boating Week.
The public is invited to the event, which is dedicated to the promotion of safe boating practices.
At 10 a.m., NOAA’s Chip Kasper will offer a presentation, “Hurricane Season - Be Prepared.&#...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.