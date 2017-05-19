KEY WEST

National Safe Boating Week event Saturday

The Key West Sail and Power Squadron will host an Safe Boating Week open house on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as part of National Safe Boating Week.

The public is invited to the event, which is dedicated to the promotion of safe boating practices.

At 10 a.m., NOAA’s Chip Kasper will offer a presentation, “Hurricane Season - Be Prepared.&#...