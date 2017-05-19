ISABEL “MAMITA” FERNANDEZ CONDELLA
Isabel “Mamita” Fernandez Condella, a native Key West Conch, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Born April 12, 1929, seventh child to Esteban and Juana Fernandez, Isabel became an entrepreneur, running businesses throughout her life as dress maker, gas station owner and, most recently, owner of Belle’s Trading Post.
